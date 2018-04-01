ISLAMABAD (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is ending her first visit to Pakistan since being shot in 2012 by Taliban militants trying to kill her for promoting girls’ education.
Yousafzai and her family were at Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday morning to return to London after the four-day visit.
Touching scenes were witnessed when the now-20-year-old university student left her hotel and thanked Pakistani officials for giving her a helicopter to see her home in the northwest town of Mingora in the Swat Valley.
Youzafzai said in her hometown that she had waited for the moment for more than five years and said she often looked at Pakistan on the map, hoping to return. She said she plans to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in Britain.
