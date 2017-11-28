MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series “Making A Murderer” has once again been denied a new trial.
Steven Avery’s request was rejected Tuesday by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery had asked the judge to reconsider her Oct. 3 decision rejecting his request for a new trial.
Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery insists police framed him.
Avery’s attorney says she had new testimony and evidence to present that warranted a new trial. But the judge said Tuesday that she finds no basis to reverse her earlier decision.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
Avery is also seeking an appeal of the ruling with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.