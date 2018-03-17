MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The golden dome of Vermont’s capitol building is getting a makeover that could include a replacement for the 80-year-old wooden statue sitting atop it.

Officials suspect rot buildup inside the 14-foot statue will make it impossible to repair. It will be examined and, if necessary, replaced later this year when the dome gets a fresh coat of gold for the first time since 1976.

David Schutz, curator of state buildings, tells the Times Argus that the new statue will aim to emulate sculptor Larkin Mead’s 1859 original, which was also destroyed by rot. The current statue was crafted in 1938 by Statehouse sergeant-at-arms Dwight Dwinell and members of the custodial staff.

Work on the $2 million project is expected to start when the Legislature adjourns in early May.