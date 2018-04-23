BOSTON (AP) — Spring means tourists will be hearing the loud honks of swans in the Boston Public Garden lagoon.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh will host the return of swans Romeo and Juliet on Wednesday, May 2. The beloved waterfowl have been wintering cozily in Franklin Park Zoo.

He’ll be joined by the Boston Park Rangers, who will be leading a reading of “Make Way for Ducklings,” and a brass band.

Romeo and Juliet are both female swans, and spend their summers in the garden until Labor Day weekend.

The birds will join their man-made floating compatriots —the swan boats. It’s the 142nd season of the swan boat rides, which carry up to 20 passengers.