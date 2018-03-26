SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A $12 million street construction project is getting underway in Sioux Falls.
The 2018 flagship project will divert traffic on the city’s west side during the first phase that begins Monday. Six-thousand drivers using Ellis Rd. are finding alternative routes. The project is expected to take eight months.
The Argus Leader says it will expand the current two-lane rural roadway into a four-lane concrete street with a median and turn lanes at select intersections. Storm drainage, water main and streetlight networks will also be upgraded.
