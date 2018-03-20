RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Amtrak train riders will see major changes to rail schedules next week because of track work.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the schedule changes on Monday and Tuesday will affect all Northeast Regional trains operating in Virginia.
The track work could create two-hour delays for all trains arriving and departing from the Staples Mills Road station just outside of Richmond. The station is one of the busiest in the South.
The track work is being performed by freight rail company CSX, which said the work is part of an effort to improve passenger rail service around Richmond.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com