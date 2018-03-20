RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Amtrak train riders will see major changes to rail schedules next week because of track work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the schedule changes on Monday and Tuesday will affect all Northeast Regional trains operating in Virginia.

The track work could create two-hour delays for all trains arriving and departing from the Staples Mills Road station just outside of Richmond. The station is one of the busiest in the South.

The track work is being performed by freight rail company CSX, which said the work is part of an effort to improve passenger rail service around Richmond.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com