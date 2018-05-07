PHOENIX (AP) — Forecasters say Phoenix won’t break any heat records this week but will be unseasonably warm again.

The predictions come after the city broke a 70-year-old record on Sunday, when it reached 106 degrees (41 degrees Celsius).

This week will see temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees, which is about 10 degrees hotter than it usually is this time of year, although the city won’t be breaking any records.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says there have been nearly 1,000 heat-associated deaths since Arizona’s most populous county began its heat surveillance project in 2006.