AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s minimum wage will increase to $10 an hour in the new year thanks to a law approved by voters in 2016.
The hourly wage will then increase again to $11 in 2019 and $12 in 2020. Then, the wage will increase according to a formula.
Certain white collar employees will see their wages rise to $576.93 per week. Tipped employees must be paid at least $5 an hour by employers.
The voter-approved law originally required tipped employees like waiters and waitresses to make minimum wage regardless of how much they made in tips. Lawmakers later changed the law to only require employers to make up the difference when tips don’t exceed the minimum wage.
Some lawmakers have proposed to create a lower “training” wage for minors.