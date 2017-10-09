FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is hitting the road this week with sessions in Freeport and Rumford.
The court will hear appeals Thursday at Freeport High School and Friday at Mountain Valley High School. The road show wraps up next week at Westbrook High School.
The students will get an opportunity to hear real cases. Freeport students will hear a request for post-conviction review based on DNA evidence, and students in Rumford will hear a bid to save the lives of dogs that were ordered euthanized.
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley says it’s an opportunity for students to learn about the legal system and for justices to learn more about their state by getting out of the courthouse and meeting with students and teachers.
