AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall hunts are entering the busiest part of the year for hunters who pursue deer, moose, foxes and other animals.

The longest stretch of the moose hunt will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25. The season for hunting deer with firearms takes place over the same span.

Monday’s the first day of the state’s fox hunt, which runs until late February. Seasons for small game animals such as gray squirrels, raccoons and snowshoe hares also got started on Oct. 1. Turkey season also started Oct. 1. The skunk and opossum hunts start Monday.

The bear hunt’s winding down. It’s still legal to hunt bears with dogs until Oct. 27. It remains legal to hunt them without dogs or bait until Nov. 25, but few hunters do that.