SEBAGO, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is starting to take reservations for campgrounds for the new year.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands says it began taking reservations for Sebago Lake State Park on Feb. 1. It’s taking reservations for all other state park campgrounds at 9 a.m. on Monday.

State park campgrounds are located at public lands all over Maine. Locations include Bradbury Mountain State Park, Camden Hills State Park and Cobscook Bay State Park. Some, such as Sebago, include amenities such as hot showers and campfire rings. Others, such as Aroostook State Park, are much more rustic and are limited to tent camping only.

Online: www.campwithme.com