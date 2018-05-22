EAST MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A conservation group in rural Maine is welcoming fish lovers to dine on smoked herring by a river while celebrating the spring migration.

Downeast Salmon Federation is setting up smokehouses near the East Machias River while thousands of river herring head upstream. The group says the herring provide important cover to young, rare migrating Atlantic salmon.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Downeast Salmon Federation is a group that raises the endangered salmon at a hatchery in East Machias. The hatchery will be open for tours during the event.