WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of Mainers are ready to get dirty.

Thomas College is hosting its Dirty Dog Mud Run on Sunday. The race is a five-kilometer, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus.

Obstacles include monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carries, and wall climbs.

Assistant Dean of Student Engagement Jim Delorie said she’s excited to see the event growing each year. It’s a family event with a kids’ race, food trucks and music.

The college expected more than 700 participants. That included several dozen youngsters who are registered for the kids’ race.