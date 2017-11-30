PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The commissioner of Maine’s Marine Resources Department says next year the state won’t participate in a research program that allows fishermen to catch some Northern shrimp.
Interstate regulators extended a moratorium on New England shrimp fishing for another year on Wednesday. They fishery has been shut since 2013.
But regulators did approve a “research set-aside” program that allows fishermen to catch about 30,000 pounds of shrimp this coming winter. Some money from the sales of shrimp supports scientific research.
Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Pat Keliher says that amount’s too small to justify the expense it would create for the state. He says Maine shrimp research will take place in some other form.
The research program typically allows seafood consumers to buy a small amount of shrimp in markets.