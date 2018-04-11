BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say a woman who admitted to stealing tens of thousands in Social Security benefits will face five years of probation.

The Bangor federal court also ordered 33-year-old Amanda Harding to repay the stolen $26,000 during sentencing Tuesday. WABI-TV reports the Orono woman originally started receiving benefits in 2006.

Prosecutors say she got married and moved to Canada five years later, but did not inform the federal government about her change of address. Officials say she then fraudulently collected full benefits for another five years.