THORNDIKE, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman charged with manslaughter after a woman died during a home invasion in Burnham is set to plead guilty.
WABI-TV reports that 37-year-old Tara Shibles plans to change her plea as part of a deal where she will be sent to jail for 10 months.
Police say that Shibles broke into 72-year-old Joyce Wood’s house early in the morning in April and got into bed with her. Police say that Wood then died of a heart attack outside her home on Horseback Road.
The medical examiner said the shock of it all triggered Wood’s heart attack.
Shibles pleaded not guilty in May. Shibles was scheduled to go on trial in about two weeks.