ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman on trial the fatal stabbing of a man in the town of Waldo.
Victoria Scott was charged three months after the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield, who was found dead outside a friend’s home in February 2017.
Attorneys delivered opening statements were delivered Monday, and testimony is continuing this week in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast.
Scott’s attorney contends she acted in self-defense.
The attorney, Steven Peterson, has sought prevent prosecutors from bringing up two past stabbings involving Scott. Charges were not brought in those cases.