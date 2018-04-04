AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The public can weigh in on Maine’s proposal to allow adults over 21 to obtain an overdose-reversing drug without a prescription.

The Maine Board of Pharmacy is holding a public hearing on the rules Thursday.

Lawmakers passed a state law in 2017 to clarify a 2016 law that aimed to allow pharmacists to dispense the overdose-reversing drug naloxone without a prescription. Current Maine law doesn’t specify an age limit on who can obtain naloxone, also known as Narcan, over-the-counter.

The pharmacy board later proposed only allowing such access to adults over 18.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage said he’d only approve the regulations if the board restricted access to individuals over 21 years old.

Meanwhile, Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon is backing a rule to require no age limit.