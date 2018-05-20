AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine state project aims to bring salmon and river herring back to a tributary of one of the state’s major rivers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is using its Species Recovery Grants to States Program to award more than $310,000 to the Maine Department of Marine Resources for the project. The state wants to restore salmon and herring back to Togus Stream.

The stream is a tributary of the Kennebec River. The state says the river was once home to the fish, but the construction of barriers has blocked them from their historical habitat for more than two centuries.

Marine resources department sea run fisheries director Sean Ledwin says the stream has the potential to support runs of more than 300,000 river herring into Togus Pond every year.