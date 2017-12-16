AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine wants to help residents learn to commercially grow grapes, even if it means putting up with a little wine every now and then.
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting an introduction to grape growth in Augusta on Jan. 11. The state says the class is geared at growers who are interested in small-scale production.
Cooperative extension vegetable and small fruit specialist David Handley and University of Vermont tree fruit and viticulture specialist Terence Bradshaw will teach the class. It will cover subjects such as site selection, pruning and pest management.
The event will take place at the Augusta Civic Center.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher