AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine wants to help residents learn to commercially grow grapes, even if it means putting up with a little wine every now and then.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting an introduction to grape growth in Augusta on Jan. 11. The state says the class is geared at growers who are interested in small-scale production.

Cooperative extension vegetable and small fruit specialist David Handley and University of Vermont tree fruit and viticulture specialist Terence Bradshaw will teach the class. It will cover subjects such as site selection, pruning and pest management.

The event will take place at the Augusta Civic Center.