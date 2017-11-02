PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest utility says service will likely be restored to most customers affected by a fall storm by late Saturday.

The storm cut power to nearly 500,000 customers in the state, 404,000 of whom were customers of Central Maine Power. The utility says outages were down to about 120,000 homes and businesses by late Thursday morning.

CMP president Sara Burns says there will be “tremendous progress” in the coming days, and power will have returned to the majority of customers by late Saturday.

The company says the only exceptions will likely be homes that are on remote camp lines, and those in areas where flooding and felled trees prevent access.

The company is reminding customers to prioritize safety while repowering efforts are going on.