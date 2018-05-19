AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual spring turkey hunt is entering its final two weeks of the year.

The hunt takes place all over the state and lasts until June 2. Hunters are only allowed to bag bearded wild turkeys during the spring hunt. The state allows two birds in most of the state, although hunters in far northern Maine are limited to only one.

The turkey hunt returns for another season in the fall. Hunters are allowed to take turkeys of either sex during that season.

Other than the turkey hunt, Maine hunting is slow in the spring and early summer. The next big date on the calendar is July 27, when hunters are allowed to start laying bait to lure black bears.