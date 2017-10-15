AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The city of Auburn has rededicated the corrected gravestone of a Civil War hero.

Union Cpl. Moses C. Hanscom captured the Confederate flag on Oct. 14, 1863, at the Battle of Bristoe Station in Virginia, but his name was misspelled on the marker in Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn after his death in 1873.

The Sun Journal reports that Hanscom’s great-grandniece Carol May visited the Medal of Honor recipient’s gravestone years ago and noticed his last name was misspelled as “Hansom.”

The city installed the new maker donated by Lewiston-based Collette Monuments last month, and held a rededication ceremony Saturday on the Battle of Bristoe Station’s 154th anniversary.

Hanscom served with the 19th Maine Volunteer Infantry.

May called capturing the opposing force’s flags a significant achievement during the Civil War.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com