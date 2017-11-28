SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Forestry officials say they will set out parasitic flies in a Maine city to try to help control an invasive species of moth.

The Maine Forest Service says the flies will be released in South Portland as part of an effort to get rid of winter moths. The flies are in cocoons and will be set out in a cage buried in the ground until the spring. It’s scheduled to be set out at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The flies will start to emerge in early May, and the cage will then be opened. The flies are not attracted to humans or human homes.

The forest service says flies have been released in five other locations in coastal Maine since 2013. They also have been released in Massachusetts.