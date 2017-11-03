AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A judge says a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents will face murder charges as an adult.

Andrew Balcer (BAHL’-sur) is charged with stabbing Alice and Antonio Balcer to death a year ago. He was 17 at the time and turns 19 next month.

Judge Eric Walker issued an order on Thursday saying Balcer should face the charges in the adult system. He also certified the case to go forward to a grand jury.

Balcer attended a hearing in Augusta in late October where prosecutors made the case that he should be treated as an adult. He could face 25 years to life in prison on each murder count.

Court testimony revealed that Balcer told a police dispatcher he “snapped” on the night of the fatal stabbings.