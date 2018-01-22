PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is taking stock of homelessness with an annual count.

The point-in-time count is set for Tuesday night. The number will serve as a benchmark to determine how many homeless there are in the United States.

The Maine State Housing authority says about 6,300 individuals were homeless statewide at some point in 2016.

The numbers have been declining. But the shelter in Maine’s largest city remains busy.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires homeless service providers who receive federal funding to conduct the annual estimate of the homeless population. The event always happens on a night in January.