AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court will hear the appeal of a landlord convicted of code violations in a fire that killed six people.

The Bangor Daily News reports arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Landlord Gregory Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The code violations Nisbet was convicted of were related to the safety of the apartment building where the 2014 Portland blaze broke out.

Nisbet’s lawyer, Luke Rioux, argued in previous court filings that the Maine fire code is unconstitutionally vague. Rioux has also claimed prosecutors broke the rules of evidence disclosure.

Nisbet paid a settlement in February to each victim’s family, along with a survivor.

Rioux did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

