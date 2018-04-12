PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court isn’t wasting time in convening a hearing on the use of ranked-choice voting in the June primaries.

A judge on Wednesday forwarded a series of constitutional questions raised by the Maine Senate, secretary of state and an advocacy group.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley quickly ordered the parties to submit position papers, and to appear before the state supreme court Thursday afternoon.

The voting system would allow Mainers to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference. A candidate with a majority of votes wins. If there’s no majority, then the last-place candidate’s votes are reallocated to the remaining candidates.

Justices are racing the clock. The state has said June 12 primary ballots need to be sent to the printer for design and printing by Friday.