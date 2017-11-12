FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Science students at a Maine high school are going to answer the question of how long can sea monkeys survive in thin air.

That’s one of the experiments that Mt. Blue students sent to the edge of space in a high-elevation balloon on Tuesday.

What goes up, must come down.

The Sun Journal reports that students will evaluate their experiments after retrieving the balloon once it returns to earth.

Different groups of students included different organisms in the payload. Those included a microscopic animal that can survive in space, along with so-called sea monkeys. One group sent a fertilized chicken egg to see if the altitude affects the way it hatches.

