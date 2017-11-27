Share story

By
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are keeping up with the latest technology.

State police will demonstrate their remote-controlled drones on Tuesday at the Maine Department of Public Safety offices in Augusta.

They purchased three drones earlier this year.

The drones already have been used to take photos and measurements several times this year including at a number of car crash scenes. State police will discuss their usefulness in investigations and demonstrate how the drones can be used.

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.
The Associated Press