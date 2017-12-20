AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are mourning the loss of a veteran police dog.
WCSH-TV reports state police announced Tuesday night in an Instagram post that K-9 Pivot had been euthanized. Authorities say the police dog had suffered from a “debilitating illness.”
Pivot began working with state police in 2012. The 7-year-old black lab had a certification in the detection and recovery of human remains.
Police say Pivot recovered the remains of almost two dozen people while working with his handler, Det. Abbe Chabot. Chabot says the police dog helped grieving families across the state.
Chabot says she hopes to continue the human remains detection program.
___
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com