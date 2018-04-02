AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has approved a measure that would challenge ranked-choice voting.

The Senate voted 22 to 12 Monday to pass the order which contests Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s authority to implement the voting law.

Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau claims the order is designed to provide legal clarity prior to the June primary.

Ranked-choice voting supporters say the order is too expansive and allows the Senate to sue the secretary of state.

The ranked-choice system is designed to let voters rank their ballot choices from first to last in a system. Mainers approved the new voting concept in a statewide referendum last year but state lawmakers delayed its implementation.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy is expected to rule this week on an injunction concerning implementation of the law.