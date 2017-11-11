PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Angus King wants Maine residents to get more time to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act given that much of the state was without electricity during the first week of the enrollment period.

King, an independent, wrote to the federal government this week asking that the enrollment period be extended for Maine residents because more than 100,000 Central Maine Power and Emera Maine customers were still without power when the enrollment period opened on Nov. 1, a few days after strong wind and heavy rain hit the state.

Enrollment ends Dec. 15. The Portland Press Herald says King didn’t ask for a specific date in the letter, but in an appearance in Bangor on Friday, he suggested 10 days.

