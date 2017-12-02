AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual season for hunting wild cats is under way as the state transitions into its winter hunting seasons.
The bobcat hunt began on Friday and runs until Feb. 21. The elusive cats live all over Maine, and a handful of hunting guides specialize in pursuing them.
There is no bag or possession limit for bobcats. Other winter hunting seasons include snowshoe hare, fox and coyote.
The season for hunting deer with muzzleloaders and archery is still under way in limited parts of the state. It runs until Dec. 9.
