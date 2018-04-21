AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine schools hoping to boost security now get explicit priority for state loans.

The law says school security upgrades get high priority for consideration for loans through Maine’s underfunded school renovation fund. Current law gives high priority for safety projects in general.

Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett said the law’s particularly important in light of the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The law becomes effective three months from the day lawmakers return to Augusta to consider LePage’s vetoes.

Lawmakers left Augusta last week without taking action on over 100 bills and bonds.

That includes two bonds of $20 million apiece for school renovations. One would replenish Maine’s school renovation fund and other creates a new fund for school security upgrades.

The fate of both bonds is unclear.