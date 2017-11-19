AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say more than 400,000 acres of Maine farmland will transition ownership over the next 10 years.

The coming transfer of ownership is the focus of an upcoming conference. The Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry is inviting farmers, landowners and the public to its Farmland Access Conference to talk about the future of farmland in Maine.

The event will include workshops about subjects such as how to steward the future of a farm when a farmer is getting ready to retire.

The conference is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center. It’s co-hosted by Maine Farmland Trust and Land For Good.

___

Online: mainefarmlandtrust.org