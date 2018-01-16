PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Maine are pushing the state’s attorney general to resign over her decision to move forward a bill that would expand abortion access.

The Portland Press Herald reports Attorney General Janet Mills’ bill would allow nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants to perform abortions. Mills says the bill follows a federal lawsuit against a state law that limits abortion procedures to doctors.

Republican Rep. Ellie Espling says the bill has nothing to do with the attorney general’s office, and it is unlikely to become law. Espling also argues Mills is using the bill to “pander to far-left Democrat primary voters.”

Mills is among several who seek the Democratic Party’s nomination as a candidate for governor. She disputes Espling’s claim that the bill’s timing is connected to her campaign.