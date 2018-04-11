AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House and Senate are among the majority of legislative chambers nationwide that refuse to release formal records of sexual misconduct or harassment.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press found that the majority of legislative chambers say they have no publicly available records of formal sexual misconduct or harassment complaints, even when it’s known that lawmakers have been accused.

The state of Maine told AP it has received two sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers during the last decade: one in 2009, the other in 2011. But the Legislature’s executive director’s office said it did not have to release documents related to such complaints under state law.

Several women have come forward to testify about sexual misconduct.

Elizabeth Ward Saxl, executive director of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, testified in February that a legislator sexually harassed her and that the clerk of the House had to intervene.

Lawmakers are currently required to receive anti-harassment training.

A bill to require lobbyists to receive anti-harassment training is pending.