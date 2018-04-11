AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House and Senate are among the majority of legislative chambers nationwide that refuse to release formal records of sexual misconduct or harassment.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press found that the majority of legislative chambers say they have no publicly available records of formal sexual misconduct or harassment complaints, even when it’s known that lawmakers have been accused.

The state of Maine told AP it has received two sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers during the last decade. But the state declined to release the records.

Elizabeth Ward Saxl of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault previously testified she experienced sexual harassment that was so bad, the clerk of the House had to intervene.