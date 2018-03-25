PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The clock is ticking as Maine election officials race to get a new voting system in place for the June primary elections.
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said his office plans to submit proposed rules governing ranked-choice voting by month’s end.
The system lets voters rank candidates from first to last. A candidate who wins a majority of first-place votes is declared the winner.
But if there’s no majority winner, then it could take a week or more for ballots to be brought to Augusta, entered into a computer and tabulated. Under the system, last-place candidates are eliminated and there are additional tallies until there’s a majority winner.
The voter-approved system was delayed by lawmakers. Voters will get the final say on the delay the same day as the primary.