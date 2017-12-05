PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public advocate says he’s going to work to preserve Maine’s 207 area code on a panel that makes recommendations on telephone numbers and area codes.

The Federal Trade Commission recently re-chartered the North American Numbering Council to ensure the efficient and impartial assignment of numbering resources.

Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins will represent the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates on the panel.

Past issues have revolved around the planning for new area codes because of a proliferation of phone numbers. Hobbins, who will attend the first meeting on Thursday, says he’ll advocate for keeping Maine’s 207 area code unchanged.