SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The South Portland Police Department is encouraging Mainers to snap a picture with a police officer to support law enforcement.

WMTW-TV reports South Portland police started the #SelfieWithACop campaign this week. The department says they thought of the idea following the death of a Massachusetts police officer who was killed while serving an arrest warrant earlier this month.

South Portland police say the hashtag will help highlight the partnership shared between law enforcement and the community. The department plans to post the selfies on its Facebook page.

