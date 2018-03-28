AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers will get an update on the roll-out of a new ranked voting system that election officials are racing to implement in time for the June primary.
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is set to brief lawmakers on the roll-out of implementation Thursday. He’s said he plans to submit proposed rules governing the voting method by month’s end.
The system lets voters rank candidates from first to last. A candidate who wins an outright majority of first-place votes is declared the winner.
The primary will mark the first use of ranked-choice voting in statewide primary elections.
Election officials estimate the system will add about $800,000 to the cost of the June election, bringing the total to about $1 million.