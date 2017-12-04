AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Task Force to Address the Opioid Crisis is due to give its recommendations to the Maine Legislature this week.

The panel wrapped up its work last week, and is due to deliver its recommendations for combating the drug crisis by Wednesday. The recommendations, which have not yet been released, will focus on law enforcement, prevention and harm reduction, and treatment and recovery.

Law enforcement officials say 185 Mainers died of a drug overdose in the first six months of this year. Last year, the total number of deaths was 376.

Democratic Rep. Jay McCreight of Harpswell said that the statewide epidemic requires action and that “every day, we hesitate literally means the death of another Mainer.”