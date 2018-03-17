AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Transportation is reassuring the public that it’s safe to travel bridges designed by a company involved in the design of a Miami pedestrian bridge that collapsed in a deadly accident that killed at least six people.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Maine transportation department spokesman Ted Talbot says the bridges are in very good condition and designed in line with national standards.

FIGG Bridge Engineers of Tallahassee, Florida, helped design the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge from Kittery to Portsmouth, N.H. The firm was also involved in the design of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in the Bucksport area, the Sagadahoc Bridge in Bath and Wiscasset Bridge in Wiscasset.

Tablor says the state has found FIGG to be “experienced and competent bridge designers.”