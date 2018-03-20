A powerful nor’easter approaching the East Coast will deliver a glancing blow to Maine and New Hampshire, bringing the potential of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow.

The National Weather Service says snow will begin falling Wednesday afternoon in southern New Hampshire and Wednesday evening on the southern Maine coast. Forecasters say accumulations could reach a half-foot along the entire coast of Maine and New Hampshire.

Heavier snow accumulations are expected to the south from the fourth nor’easter to hit the eastern seaboard in three weeks.

In Maine, it’s been a snowy season with 128 inches in Caribou and 89 inches of snow in Portland. Both are far above average.