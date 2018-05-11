LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Officials say a 56-year-old man injured in a motorcycle crash in Maine last weekend has died.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department reports that Danny Chouinard, of Norway, Maine, died Thursday from complications from his injuries.
He was being treated at Central Maine Medical Center.
Deputies said he was wearing a helmet when he crashed on May 5 in Gray. They say he lost control while braking, causing the cycle to slide.
