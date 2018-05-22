PAXTON, Mass. (AP) — A Maine man on his way to visit relatives in Massachusetts was found dead in his crashed pickup truck just hours after his family reported him missing.

Paxton police tell The Telegram & Gazette that 54-year-old Troy Cormier, of Jackman, Maine, was found dead at about 11 a.m. Sunday about 20 feet off Route 31. The truck had gone down an embankment into a wooded and brushy area and crashed into a tree.

His family said he left his Maine home on Saturday but didn’t arrive in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, as expected. North Brookfield is near Paxton.

Police are still not sure when the crash occurred but cellphone records indicate Cormier was in Paxton at 2 a.m. Sunday. The crash remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.