The Associated Press

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Caribou man last fall.

Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland says 22-year-old Jonathan Limary made his first court appearance Monday. Limary faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges stemming from the death of 44-year-old Caribou resident Jean Bragdon.

Bragdon was injured in an Oct. 30 fight with Limary. Bragdon died Nov. 17 from post-surgical complications after the hospital discharged him.

Limary, who was indicted last week, was being held in the Aroostook County Jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Limary had an attorney because Aroostook County courts were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

