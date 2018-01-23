HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Caribou man last fall.
Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland says 22-year-old Jonathan Limary made his first court appearance Monday. Limary faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges stemming from the death of 44-year-old Caribou resident Jean Bragdon.
Bragdon was injured in an Oct. 30 fight with Limary. Bragdon died Nov. 17 from post-surgical complications after the hospital discharged him.
Limary, who was indicted last week, was being held in the Aroostook County Jail.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
It wasn’t immediately clear if Limary had an attorney because Aroostook County courts were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.