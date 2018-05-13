LIVERMORE, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man died after a pick-up truck collided with his car.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says that 57-year-old Bertrand Nickerson died Friday evening at the intersection of Routes 41 and 108 in Livermore.

Police say Nickerson was traveling on Route 41 when he made a left turn in front of a pickup truck moving in the opposite direction.

The crash heavily damaged both vehicles.

Police say Nickerson died while on the way to the hospital.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash.